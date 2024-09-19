GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IED blast injures CoBRA battalion jawan in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Published - September 19, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Injured jawan being airlifted to Ranchi from Saranda forest after getting injured in an IED explosion on Thursday.

Injured jawan being airlifted to Ranchi from Saranda forest after getting injured in an IED explosion on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion jawan was injured in an IED blast during the search operation against the Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday (September 19, 2024). The jawan was airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. The search operation was on to nab Misir Besra, on whom the State Government has announced a ₹1 crore reward.

On the information of the squad of Naxal leader Misir Besra, the team of 209 CoBRA battalion was conducting a search operation on foot in Jaraikela police station area of Saranda in Chaibasa.

When the search operation started in Kulaburu forest, an IED explosion took place in which the jawan got injured, however he was immediately rescued by his other colleagues and taken out of the forest to the helipad from where he was airlifted to Ranchi after giving primary treatment.

While speaking to The Hindu, Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG (Operation) Amol V. Homkar said, “The search operation has been going since September 16 after police got the input that Misir Besra, along with his other members Aanal, Anmol, Ashiwin, Pintu Lohar, Chandan Lohar, and Amit Hansda, were roaming in the forest area. Chaibasa police, 209 CoBRA battalion, and CRPF teams were searching the area. However, on Thursday morning at around 7:10 a.m., the IED explosion took place, in which the jawan got injured. The search operation is still on in the area.”

