The Income Tax department is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including the premises of an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, since Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning, an official said.

The IT team arrived at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, Mr. Soren's personal secretary, in Ranchi this morning, and the search operation is still underway, the official added.

According to reports, the raids are taking place at multiple locations across the State, including Jamshedpur.

