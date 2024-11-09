 />
I-T searches on premises of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s aide

According to reports, the I-T raids are taking place at multiple locations across the State

Published - November 09, 2024 11:01 am IST - Ranchi

Paramilitary personnel stand guard during a raid conducted by Income Tax Officers in Ranchi. File photo for representational purpose only.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard during a raid conducted by Income Tax Officers in Ranchi. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Income Tax department is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including the premises of an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, since Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning, an official said.

The IT team arrived at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, Mr. Soren's personal secretary, in Ranchi this morning, and the search operation is still underway, the official added.

Money laundering case: ED seizes ₹36 lakh, SUV from Hemant Soren's Delhi house

According to reports, the raids are taking place at multiple locations across the State, including Jamshedpur.

