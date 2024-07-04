Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third term

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the third term on July 4, 2024. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Mr. Soren’s father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With PTI inputs)

