GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third term

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him

Updated - July 04, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. | Photo Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the third term on July 4, 2024. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Mr. Soren’s father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.