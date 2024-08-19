Hemant Soren launches scheme for women in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the much-hyped Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna (JMMSY) on Sunday. Under the scheme, ₹ 1,000 will be given to eligible women between 21 and 50 years of age from families living below the poverty line. Mr. Soren transferred the amount to 81, 000, women with Rakshabandhan around the corner.

Mr. Soren said it was a historic day, especially for the women of the state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, the government is giving a gift to half the population of the state. Under this scheme, the state government will send ₹ 1,000 honorarium to the bank accounts of eligible women between the ages of 21 and 50 by the 15th of every month through DBT. A total of ₹ 12,000 will be sent to the bank accounts of all eligible women every year,” Mr. Soren said in Pakur while launching the scheme at Gaybathan village in Maheshpur block.

Upliftment of women

The Chief Minister said that although his government has launched many ambitious schemes, for the all-round development of all classes and communities which people in villages are utilising, a special scheme was needed for the upliftment of women.

“Our government is moving forward with the resolve to honor and protect the sisters and daughters of the state. The Rakshabandhan festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, excitement, and reverence across the country. On this day, our sisters and daughters get many gifts. On Rakshabandhan day, the brother also takes a pledge to protect his sister. Today my government is also moving forward with the resolve to honor, protect, and live up to the trust of the sisters and daughters of the state,”Mr. Soren said.

The Chief Minister said that his government is dedicated to the upliftment of the farmers in the state. Mr. Soren said that the state government has decided to waive off agriculture loans up to 2 lakhs instead of just ₹ 50,000.

He said girls in government schools are benefiting from the Savitribai Phule Samridhi Yojana, and model schools are being run to strengthen the education system. Under the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana, loans continue to be issued to people at subsidised rates.

Mr. Soren said that if everything had gone well, many ambitious schemes would have been implemented a year ago but some people tried to create obstacles.

Accompanied by his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 215 schemes.