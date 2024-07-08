ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves confidence motion in assembly

Published - July 08, 2024 11:53 am IST - Ranchi

JMM, Congress, and RJD legislators expressed confidence in successfully clearing the floor test but BJP said it would not be easy.

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren arrive to attend a special session of the State Assembly for the floor test of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, in Ranchi, on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 8 moved a confidence motion in the State assembly.

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allotted one hour for debate on the confidence motion.

Mr. Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 4, a day after his predecessor Champai Soren stepped down from the post.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the chief minister, shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

The current strength of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 76. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has handed over a support list of 44 MLAs to the Governor when Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the government on July 3.

