Hemant Soren is luring voters with govt. schemes ahead of Assembly election: Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Babulal Marandi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of luring people by rolling out several schemes ahead of the Assembly election. Mr. Marandi also alleged that Mr. Soren had cheated the people of Jharkhand.

“He cheated the people of Jharkhand for five years and when the election is near, Hemant Soren dana daal rahe hai taki bholibhali janata phas jaye (Hemant Soren feeding the bait so that the innocent public is trapped in his hook),” Mr. Marandi said.

In recent times, Mr. Soren has launched several schemes, and the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) is a major scheme providing financial assistance of ₹1,000 to eligible women in the 21 to 50 years age group from families living below the poverty line. Mr. Soren recently doubled that sum to ₹2,000 per month.

Earlier this week, Mr. Soren waived agricultural loans of 1,76,977 farmers worth ₹400.66 crore by transferring the amount as Direct Benefit Transfer. On Saturday, he rolled out welfare schemes worth ₹795 crore, including the fencing of the holy tribal sites of Sarna, Masna, and Jaher.

Mr. Marandi said that he had spoken to several people and they had all said Mr. Soren was “no longer trustworthy”.

“The people of Jharkhand are saying that there would be a change after removing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from the State. I know that the BJP is coming to power [in the Assembly election]. He [Mr. Soren] not only cheated the people but did not even fulfil the promises he had made. He looted the State and allowed others to loot it, be it land, sand, coal or drainage system,” Mr. Marandi said.

He further alleged that the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts had been violated the most in Jharkhand, and land documents had been forged on a large scale.

“The time has come to change the government as only loot is taking place in Jharkhand. I had raised the issue of the liquor scam and written a letter to the government. I had suggested to the government that the tribe be made the owner of 26% of the total [number of] liquor shops. Even the cycle which the government gave to the children is in bad condition. I have seen on social media that every day there is some problem with the cycles; it is of a low standard. I have been informed that 40% commission has been taken in the cycle scheme. In every scheme, there is a scam,” Mr. Marandi alleged.

He added that the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Sabha’ would conclude in Hazaribagh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on October 2.