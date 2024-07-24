Hemant Soren helps 27 workers stranded in Cameroon return to Jharkhand

Twenty-seven workers stranded in South Africa’s Cameroon returned to Jharkhand on July 24, thanks to the initiative taken by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

On the instructions of Mr. Soren, the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development stepped in, due to which the 27 workers of Jharkhand working in different companies returned safely to their homes.

Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren welcomed the workers on their arrival in Giridih on July 24.

While communicating to them through mobile, Mr. Soren assured them of all possible support and help from the State government. The workers expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative taken by the State government under difficult circumstances.

Among the 27 workers stranded in South Africa, 18 are from Bokaro, four from Giridih and five from Hazaribagh. All these workers have been working there since March 29 this year. On July 16, they expressed their desire to return to India as their wages were pending for the past four months. One of the workers had posted the plight on X earlier.

Mr. Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed the department concerned to take necessary action. After the State government’s intervention, the company paid the pending wages of the workers and arranged air tickets for them.

The State migrant control room working under the Labour Department contacted L&T company and directed that the pending wages of the workers be paid as soon as possible.

In this regard, the Kolkata head office was contacted and Cameroon, South Africa was informed about the matter. After this initiative of the State government, on July 17, L&T company paid ₹30 lakh to all 27 workers as three months’ pending wages.

All the workers flew from there to India and they reached Mumbai on July 22 and then arrived at the Parasnath railway station in Jharkhand.

Financial assistance

“Information was received about the problems of 27 people of Jharkhand stranded in Cameroon, Africa, after which the Jharkhand government took the initiative and got the outstanding amount of about ₹30 lakh paid to them and brought them back to the State. Today in Giridih, in the presence of fellow ministers and Giridih and Gandey MLA and officials, financial assistance of ₹25,000 each was provided to each labourer brother. I also urged all labour brothers to always stay in touch with the State government,” Mr. Soren posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government, in the presence of Mr. Soren, signed an MoU with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (a Tata Enterprise) for the construction of Taj Hotel in Jharkhand.

In the evening, Mr. Soren convened the Cabinet meeting in which 30 proposals were sanctioned, including mobile phones to all the ministers and government officials.

In view of the Shravani Mela-2024, the Cabinet approved the formation of 27 temporary Mela OP (Out Post) and 17 temporary traffic OP till August 19, 2024 for the maintenance of law and order.