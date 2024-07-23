Hemant Soren government to re-launch financial assistance scheme for women

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the government would soon organise village-level camps to enrol women in the financial assistance scheme under which ₹1,000 would be given every month.

He made the announcement while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development schemes worth ₹88 crore at Rajmahal in Sahibganj district. He also disbursed cheques to beneficiaries.

“The ‘Aapki Sarkar-Aapke Dwar’ programme is going to be launched again soon in which our government will give honorarium to eligible women above 21 years and below 50 years of age from families living below the poverty line. About 40 lakh women will come under the purview of this scheme and they will get the benefits of the scheme,” Mr. Soren said.

The Cabinet had approved the financial assistance scheme in June. The government has named it Mukhyamantri Behan-Beti Swavalamban Protsahan Yojana, for which the State government has to bear an extra expenditure of roughly ₹400 crore per month. The move comes months ahead of the Assembly election in the State.

Talking more about the steps being taken on the employment front, Mr. Soren said lakhs of applications had been received for constable recruitment, which would start soon. He pointed out that a few days ago, 1,500 teachers had been given appointment letters.

Electricity for all

Mr. Soren, who inaugurated a 132/33 KV grid sub-station of 100 MVA capacity at Barhet, said the main purpose of his visit was to light up the houses of the villagers. “Whether it is a house in the city or a hut in the village, all houses should be illuminated, this is our aim. Electricity to every home is the priority of my government. It was our resolution that there should be adequate electricity facilities not only in the city but also in the villages. For a long time, the villagers living in Barhet area were suffering due to lack of electricity. Today, in the presence of all of you, the Barhet electricity sub-station grid has been formally inaugurated,” Mr. Soren said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader said the State government had been giving 200 units of electricity free of cost to the people of the State.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition party in Jharkhand, Mr. Soren said the Opposition had always been obstructing the government’s work, and had even sent him to jail.

“Their [BJP’s] only work is to create Hindu-Muslim divide; while doing this, they lost ‘a few teeth’ (read few Lok Sabha seats) in the Lok Sabha election. If this continues in the Assembly election, they will not even find people to carry the flag,” Mr. Soren said.

He said that despite all the challenges, his government implemented many ambitious schemes for public welfare, which benefited people of all classes and communities, including tribals, Dalits and backward classes.

