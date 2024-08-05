GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hemant Soren extends special camps for women’s scheme following technical glitches

Jharkhand Chief Minister warns beneficiaries of middlemen, ask officials to take strict action against them

Published - August 05, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 5 announced the extension of special enrolment camps for the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) by five days to August 15 following complaints of technical glitches in uploading documents from several places.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month, adding up to ₹12,000 per annum, will be given to eligible women in the 21-50 years age group from families living below the poverty line. Enrolment was opened on August 3 and was set to conclude on August 10.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Mr. Soren said he had received information on initial problems being faced by women enrolling for the scheme. He said he had met senior officials, directed an increase in the number of ‘Pragya Kendra’ service centres, and issued instructions for quick redressal of issues. He also emphasised that the scheme would continue beyond the special camps.

“I want to tell all the sisters that this is an everlasting scheme and there is no time limit to avail the benefits of the scheme,” Mr. Soren said. Women could avail the benefits of the scheme by visiting the nearest Pragya Kendra even after the special camps concluded, with benefits available “as per your convenience”, he said.

The CM also pointed to the problem of middlemen who had “become active in some places”. He assured the people that the entire process of enrolling in the scheme was free, “so be careful of middlemen”. He said the district administration had been instructed to take strict action when information was received about middlemen.

With the Assembly election slated for later this year, the Jharkhand Cabinet had on June 28 approved the scheme, which will cost the State approximately ₹400 crore per month.

