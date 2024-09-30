GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hemant, Kalpana should make Ek Duuje Ke Liye 2, says Assam Chief Minister

Attacking the Jharkhand government, Himanta Sarma cited the deaths during a recruitment drive for constables and said that Hemant Soren “does not care” about the people.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (September 30, 2024) launched a personal attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana saying they should “make Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Part 2”, referring to the 1981 blockbuster staring Kamal Hasan and Rati Agnihotri.

Mr. Sarma said that “there is an Ek Duuje Ke Liye government in Jharkhand now.” Ek Duuje Ke Liye roughly translates as ‘made for each other’.

Hemant Soren tries to take the fight to Himanta’s turf by demanding ST status for tea-tribes

Attacking the Jharkhand government, Mr. Sarma cited the deaths during a recruitment drive for constables and said that Mr. Soren “does not care” about the people.

“He only talks about himself, as the Chief Minister he should talk less about himself and more about the people of Jharkhand. What we see these days that his wife, who is also an MLA, talks about her husband and Hemant Soren talks about his wife. Hemant Soren and Kalpana madam should make Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Part 2,” Mr. Sarma said at a rally in Ranchi.

“I request Hemant Soren not to leave after committing sin and in the next Cabinet meeting on October 7, give a government job to one member of the 18 families who lost their members during the recruitment drive,” Mr. Sarma said.

Saying that the Soren government “was in the ICU”, the Assam Chief Minister said Mr. Soren was giving shelter to infiltrators for votes.

“The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the State government to probe the matter of Bangladeshi infiltration, but he (Mr. Soren) is saying that they are not infiltrators. I am asking, if they are not infiltrators then are they your sons-in-law? Let BJP form the government in Jharkhand, we will throw them each of them out of the State,” Mr. Sarma said.

