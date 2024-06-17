ADVERTISEMENT

Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Updated - June 17, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 03:12 pm IST - Chaibasa

Four Maoists killed, two arrested in Jharkhand encounter; zonal, sub-zonal, area commanders among the deceased, search operation ongoing

PTI

This image made out of Google Maps outlines the West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on June 17 early morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.

“Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V. Homkar, told PTI.

Among the four killed Maoists, one was a zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander, one area commander and a cadre of the organisation, the IG said.

Two Maoists including a woman Maoist were also arrested and one of them is an area commander of the organisation.

Another police officer said that the police were out for a search operation. Meanwhile, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, started firing and police returned the fire in which four Maoists were killed.

He said that the search operation is still going on.

