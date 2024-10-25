Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s plea to stay conviction dismissed

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) dismisses an appeal by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda to stay his conviction in a corruption case over the allotment of a coal block to a private firm during his tenure between 2006-08.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna refused to entertain the plea by Mr. Koda that he would be unable to contest in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections unless his conviction was stayed.

Mr. Koda said the provisions of the Representation of People Act would bar him from contesting elections for the term of his sentence and six years thereafter.

Justice Khanna said Mr. Koda was not a sitting legislator, and the argument that his constituency would suffer unless his conviction was stayed did not apply in this case.

The Delhi High Court had rejected his plea on the basis of objections raised by the CBI.