Former CM Champai Soren accuses Hemant Soren govt. of risking his life by withdrawing security

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) accused the Hemant Soren government of risking his life by withdrawing his security, an allegation that was refuted by Jharkhand Police.

“Ignoring all the rules and protocols, the state government has recalled the vehicles used for my security. I do not need any kind of security among my people in Jharkhand. The people of the state will answer this political conspiracy by playing with the security of a former CM,” the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader who joined the BJP last month said in a social media post on X.

Editorial | Soren vs Soren: On Jharkhand politics

After Mr. Soren put up the post, Jharkhand Police issued a statement in the evening saying that adequate security has been provided to the former CM as per his security category.

Giving details of his security, Jharkhand Police headquarters media cell issued a press statement in which it said that a total of 63 security personnel are deployed for his security with state-of-the-art weapons. It also said that a convoy of seven vehicles used to accompany Champai Soren while he was the Chief Minister.

“He is accompanied by a total of 63 police officers, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons such as AK-47, INSAS rifle, pistol, LMG, metal detector, wireless set and other security equipment. Apart from this, Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren, has 2 bodyguards and Dharmendra Goswami alias Chanchal Goswami, advisor of Champai Soren, has 3 bodyguards,” the police said.

After resigning from the post of Chief Minister, Champai Soren has a total of seven vehicles comprising three Toyota Fortuners, a Mahindra Scorpio, a Tata Safari, and a Maruti Gypsy.

“Out of these, three Fortuners and one Scorpio are part of the Chief Minister’s security cavalcade which was available with Champai Soren when he was the Chief Minister. Even after resigning from the post of Chief Minister, the above four vehicles which are part of the Chief Minister’s cavalcade and should not be deputed anywhere else under any circumstances were also deputed to him. So, only those four vehicles have been called back,” the police said in the statement.

Police also said that at present, five vehicles have been deputed for the former CM’s security.

It also stated that while being the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, he was eligible for ‘Z Plus’ (including ASL- Advance Security Liaisoning) category. At present, he is covered under the ‘Z Plus’ (without ASL) category. As per ‘Z Plus’ security without ASL, Mr. Soren has more security forces than expected.