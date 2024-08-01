ADVERTISEMENT

Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar

Published - August 01, 2024 08:44 am IST - Latehar

The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole

PTI

Motorcycles belonging to the ‘Kanwariyas’ (Lord Shiva devotees) parked during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar, on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on August 1 morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said. Three others were injured.

The incident happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 a.m. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, police added.

"A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured," Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

