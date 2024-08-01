Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar

Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on August 1 morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said. Three others were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 a.m. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, police added.

"A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured," Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.