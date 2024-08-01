GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar

The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole

Published - August 01, 2024 08:44 am IST - Latehar

PTI
Motorcycles belonging to the ‘Kanwariyas’ (Lord Shiva devotees) parked during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar, on July 31, 2024.

Motorcycles belonging to the ‘Kanwariyas’ (Lord Shiva devotees) parked during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar, on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on August 1 morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said. Three others were injured.

The incident happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 a.m. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, police added.

"A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured," Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.