FIR against 12,051 individuals, including Jharkhand BJP chief after clashes with police during BJYM rally

Published - August 25, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Ranchi

FIR registered against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals

ANI

FIR registered against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals involved in the BJYM rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

FIR was registered on Saturday (August 24, 2024) against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Ranchi, officials said.

"FIR registered against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a BJYM rally. Those named are BJP State president Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, MoS Defense Sanjay Seth, spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo and others," Ranchi Police said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand unit took out a 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' in Ranchi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government on August 23.

All BJP Jharkhand leaders, senior leaders, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi, and other leaders participated in this youth protest rally. Union Minister Sanjay Seth said that corruption is at its peak in Jharkhand, youth are not getting employment, and women's safety is the biggest issue.

The Hemant Soren government will have to answer all these. Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand this year and BJP has fully prepared to corner the government.

