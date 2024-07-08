ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren takes oath as Minister in Hemant Soren Government

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 04:29 pm IST - Ranchi

Ten others will also take oath as Ministers along with Champai Soren

PTI

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrives to attend a special session of the State Assembly for the floor test, at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former chief minister Champai Soren on July 8 took oath as a Minister in the Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand.

Ten others will also take oath as Ministers along with Champai Soren.

Cabinet expansion, not floor test, may be Hemant Soren’s real task in election year

Mr. Champai had resigned from the post of CM on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Champai Soren at a function at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and other government officials.

