Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren lands in Delhi amid speculations of him likely to join BJP

Updated - August 18, 2024 02:32 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Ranchi/Jamshedpur

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, soon after landing in Delhi, says that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a ‘personal’ visit

PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport on August 18, 2024. Videograb (best available quality) | Photo Credit: PTI

JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday (August 18, 2024) amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Mr. Soren claimed that the former Chief Minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

He refused to divulge further details.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren takes oath as Minister in Hemant Soren Government

Soon after landing in Delhi, Mr. Soren told reporters that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a “personal” visit.

Some media reports had on Friday (August 16, 2024) claimed that Mr. Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

But, Mr. Soren had on Saturday (August 17, 2024) said he had no idea about the speculations.

“I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, “I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.”

