Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after “his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy,” a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr. Sudhir Rai told PTI that Mr. Soren's condition was stable and improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Soren said there was nothing to worry about him. "Due to health-related problems, I will be attending the 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' organised at Veer Bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all," he said.

Mr. Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.