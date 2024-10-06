ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised

Updated - October 06, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Ranchi

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised for blood sugar issues, in stable condition, assures quick recovery

PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after “his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy,” a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr. Sudhir Rai told PTI that Mr. Soren's condition was stable and improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former CM Champai Soren accuses Hemant Soren govt. of risking his life by withdrawing security

In a post on X, Mr. Soren said there was nothing to worry about him. "Due to health-related problems, I will be attending the 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' organised at Veer Bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jharkhand / health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US