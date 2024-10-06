GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised for blood sugar issues, in stable condition, assures quick recovery

Updated - October 06, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. File

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after “his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy,” a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr. Sudhir Rai told PTI that Mr. Soren's condition was stable and improving.

Former CM Champai Soren accuses Hemant Soren govt. of risking his life by withdrawing security

In a post on X, Mr. Soren said there was nothing to worry about him. "Due to health-related problems, I will be attending the 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' organised at Veer Bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all," he said.

Mr. Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

Published - October 06, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jharkhand / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.