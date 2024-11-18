Election Commission takes serious view of video posted by Jharkhand BJP; asks CEO to take action

Taking a serious note of complaints from the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) against a “misleading and malicious” video posted by the Jharkhand BJP on social media platforms, the Election Commission on Sunday (November 17, 2024) directed its State poll chief to direct the party to take down the post.

It has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video.

Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act.

The JMM and Congress, in their complaint to the poll panel on Sunday (November 17, 2024), objected to the “misleading and divisive” video posted by the Jharkhand BJP.

It was alleged in the complaint that the video published by the Jharkhand BJP is rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating a feeling of hatred and enmity against the JMM and its leaders.

While phase first phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly polls took place on November 13, the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

