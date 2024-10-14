GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED told to move Jharkhand HC for vacating stay on trial against Madhu Koda in money laundering case

The Ranchi PMLA court had indicted the former Jharkhand Chief Minister and others for laundering proceeds of crime worth about ₹3,500 crore

Updated - October 14, 2024 10:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. File photo

Former Jharkhan Chief Minister Madhu Koda. File photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to approach the Jharkhand High Court with its plea to vacate the stay on the criminal trial against former Chief Minister Madhu Koda in a money laundering case.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna however kept the ED petition pending and listed it next on November 25.

Meanwhile, the top court requested the High Court to consider the ED’s plea within seven days of its filing.

Also read: Coal scam: High Court stays sentence, order on ₹25 lakh fine on Madhu Koda

The hearing was based on a petition filed by the Central agency against a stay order passed by the High Court on November 8, 2023. The stay was granted by the High Court while admitting a plea by Mr. Koda against the trial court’s framing of charges in the case.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju said the High Court ought not to have stayed the trial at a crucial stage.

The Ranchi Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had indicted Mr. Koda and others for laundering proceeds of crime worth about ₹3,500 crore when he was the State Mines Minister, and subsequently during his term as Chief Minister.



