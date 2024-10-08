ED searches premises linked government officials, lawyer in Ranchi and Dhanbad in land scam, extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched multiple premises in Ranchi and Dhanbad in Jharkhand in connection with a land scam and extortion case. The premises, linked to three Circle Officers (CO), a District Transport Officer (DTO), a lawyer, and a land broker among others, were searched based on an FIR registered by the Pandra police in Ranchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Sanjeev Pandey, a land dealer, had accused Sujit Singh of Ranchi, a lawyer, of cheating ₹6 crore, which he took from three officials, who have been named in one of the biggest land scam cases in Ranchi, on the promise of “managing” ED in the case. Mr. Pandey is a close associate of Kamlesh Kumar, who was arrested on July 26 in the case, which is related to illegal acquisition and sale of tribal and private land in nexus with government officials.

Mr. Singh too filed a complaint alleging that Mr. Pandey kidnapped him when the former failed to return the money. He stated that he escaped from them to reach the Pandra police station on October 6, and filed a complaint. Mr. Singh also CO Prabhat Bhushan, Dhanbad’s DTO Diwakar Prasad Dwivedi and three other COs as accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Mr. Pandey stated that Kanke CO Jaikumar Ram had given ₹3.4 crore and an iPhone to the lawyer through a man named Aman. Former CO of Kanke and current Dhanbad DTO Diwakar Dwivedi gave him ₹1 crore through his brother, while former CO of Namkum Prabhat Bhushan Singh too gave him ₹1 crore. He stated that despite paying the money to the lawyer to “manage” ED, the officials’ names still appeared in the Central agency’s chargesheet.

When they demanded that Mr. Singh return the money, the lawyer said that he would pay in instalments. However, he later filed a case of kidnapping against all of them, Mr. Pandey stated in his complaint.

In this connection, the ED raided the premises linked to the accused, including the lawyer and Mr. Dwivedi, in five locations in Ranchi in three in Dhanbad. The ED team said it recovered a huge amount of cash from Mr. Dwivedi’s residence at Dev Vihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest for bribery

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Suresh Thakur, a clerk at Kathara Coal Washery of Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) in Bokaro for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a complainant.

The CBI registered a case against the clerk on charges of demanding an illegal gratification from the complainant, also an employee at the Coal Washery, for processing arrear payment.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Mr. Suresh red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

Following the arrest, the CBI searched the residential and official premises of the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.