GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED raids in Ranchi, recovers ₹1 cr. cash, 100 bullets in land grab case

The raids were being carried out in the alleged land grab case against former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren but pertains to a different land plot, according to sources.

Updated - June 22, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Rupees one crore in cash and bullets recovered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths from a land trader after a search in connection with an illegal land scam case, in Ranchi, Friday, June 21, 2024.

Rupees one crore in cash and bullets recovered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths from a land trader after a search in connection with an illegal land scam case, in Ranchi, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹1 crore in cash and 100 live bullet rounds following raids in Ranchi as part of an alleged land grab-linked money laundering investigation against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others, officials said Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The seizure was made on June 21 evening from the Kanke road premise of a person identified as Kamlesh Singh.

The raids were being carried out in the alleged land grab case against former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren but pertains to a different land plot, according to sources.

Hemant Soren withdraws petition after Supreme Court Bench says he concealed facts

The federal agency has also registered a police case under the Arms Act in connection with the seizure of the live ammunition, they said.

More than 25 persons including Soren, IAS officer and former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and others have been arrested by the ED as part of the investigation into the case.

Land parcels worth ₹266 crore, including a clutch of plots spread across 8.86 acres in the Bargain area of Ranchi allegedly acquired illegally by Soren in Ranchi, have been attached by the agency till now and four chargesheets have been filed by it till now.

Soren, 48, has strongly denied land grabbing charges saying the money laundering case was foisted against him by the BJP-led central government as part of a political vendetta.

He was arrested by the ED on January 31 from the Ranchi Raj Bhavan minutes after he resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister.

Related Topics

money laundering / corruption & bribery / laws / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.