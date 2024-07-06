GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED files charge sheet, attaches assets of ex-Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, linked persons

The cumulative value of all these assets recorded under the attachment is ₹4.42 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said

Published - July 06, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam leaves the PMLA court after the Court extended his remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three more days in connection with an alleged money laundering case, in Ranchi, Monday, May 27, 2024.

Former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam leaves the PMLA court after the Court extended his remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three more days in connection with an alleged money laundering case, in Ranchi, Monday, May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet and also attached assets worth more than ₹4 crore of former Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam, his ex personal secretary and the aide's domestic help as part of a money laundering investigation.

In a statement on July 6, the federal agency said it has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 4 against Alamgir Alam, his former PS Sanjeev Kumar Lal, Lal's wife Reeta Lal and his domestic help Jahangir Alam.

The cumulative value of all these assets recorded under the attachment is ₹4.42 crore, it said.

A charge sheet against these accused, except Reeta Lal, was also filed before a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday, the agency said.

Alamgir Alam, a Congress politician and former Rural Development Minister, apart from Lal and Jahangir Alam were arrested by the ED in this case.

The ED had raided Sanjeev Kumar Lal and Jahangir Alam on May 6 and recovered a total ₹32.2 crore from a flat in the name of the latter. The total cash seizure of cash in this case is ₹37.55 crore apart from a four-wheeler and two-wheeled vehicle each, jewellery and digital devices.

The agency had said the probe pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department that was once headed by Alamgir Alam.

Probe found, the ED claimed, that a "commission of 3.2% of the total tender value is taken from the contractors for tender allocation which is distributed in a mechanised manner from top to bottom in the rural works department, government of Jharkhand which also includes the commission of around 1.5% for the minister (former) Alamgir Alam."

