Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits parts of Jharkhand

Published - November 02, 2024 12:24 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI

Representational image of a seismograph recording an earthquake | Photo Credit: Reuters

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit parts of Jharkhand on Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning, an official said.

“There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property,” he said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 9.20 am, was in Khunti district, around 35 km from the state's capital Ranchi, senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava told PTI.

A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.

“The impact was minor,” he said.

A tremor was also felt in Jamshedpur and Kandra of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

