DJ shot dead at a bar in Ranchi, accused held from Gaya

A 30-year-old disc jockey (DJ) was shot dead at a bar in Jharkhand capital Ranchi late on May 26 at night by a man carrying what appeared to be a sophisticated rifle.

The police on Monday arrested the accused, identified as Abhishek Singh, from Gaya in Bihar. The victim, Sandip Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal, worked at the bar. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a man, with his face covered, shooting at the chest of the DJ with a rifle from point blank range.

Talking to The Hindu, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “We have arrested the accused within 15 hours of the incident. The accused’s name is Abhishek Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Ranchi. We have also formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the case. The police are also interrogating three people in the case.”

The SSP said that soon after the incident, the police started an investigation into it. During the course of the investigation, the police learnt that Singh had fled to Gaya following which they informed the Bihar police, who arrested him from the Alipur locality.

The accused changed vehicles at several places while on the way to Bihar, and the vehicles were seized, he said.

Mr. Sinha said the accused was in a drunk state when the crime was carried out. “In video footage, he is being seen alone. It needs to be found out whether he was alone or other persons were also involved in the crime,” the SSP said.

Later, talking to mediapersons, the SSP said, “The incident occurred around midnight. When police reached the spot of the incident, there was no witness. It was a blind case for the police. Then, we set up seven teams. With the help of technical support and preliminary inquiries, the layer in the incident started opening.” He said that prima facie it was known that there was a scuffle between the bouncers and customers, including the accused, at the bar around 10.30 p.m.

Around 1.18 a.m., the DJ was standing near a lift just outside the bar and waiting for a taxi, when the accused shot him, the SSP said.

“There was no one excluding the DJ at that time. It appears that after the fight with bouncers, the accused, who was in an alcoholic state, came for revenge,” he said.

Mr. Sinha said the rifle used in the crime had been recovered. “After searching the house of the accused, we recovered two arms licences issued from the State of Assam in his name. We are verifying if they are authentic. The accused did not deposit his arms, while we had repeatedly requested armholders to deposit their weapons in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

The accused is a businessman, who holds agencies of a cold drinks and a cigarette company.

The bar management said the accused and his friends had an argument with the DJ and some other employees of the bar.

In a statement, the Gaya police said, “Ranchi SSP asked for cooperation in arresting the accused of the Ranchi case. In the light of the request, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Bharti directed all the sub-divisional police officers and police station heads to conduct a special vehicle checking in the entire district and action was initiated to arrest the said accused by a special team.“

