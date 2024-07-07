ADVERTISEMENT

Building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar, several feared trapped

Updated - July 07, 2024 10:24 am IST

Published - July 07, 2024 10:07 am IST - Deoghar (Jharkhand)

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said "one person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them"

PTI

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district, Sunday, July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.

Surat building collapse: Seven killed as rescue operation underway

An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, told PTI, "One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jharkhand

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US