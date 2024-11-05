In his first public meeting in the run up to the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying and of making false promises for the sake of the election.

Mr. Modi, who was in Jharkhand to address two rallies in Garhwa and Chaibasa on Monday (November 4, 2024), had vehemently attacked the Congress and referred to it as an anti-tribal party.

“Modiji only lies, he talks about OBC, SC, ST and tribals but when the Soren government increased OBC reservation from 14% to 27%, 10-12% for SC and 26-28% for ST in 2022, it is still lying there, Modiji, if you are sympathiser of OBC, SC, ST, and tribals then why did you not pass it?” Mr. Kharge queried, in response to Mr. Modi’s allegations.

Speaking during a political rally at Hazaribagh, Mr. Kharge said, “The BJP seizes power by telling lies. It harasses the poor once in power, so stay away from them. It is a copycat party as well. In Karnataka, we [the Congress] came up with the ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ scheme, under which women are getting ₹2,000. Modiji is copying this scheme everywhere because he does not have any roadmap of his own. These people will keep looting water, forests, and land, and will distribute it among their rich friends.”

Lashing out at the BJP leadership, Mr. Kharge said that the common aim of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers is to oust the “tribal Chief Minister” Hemant Soren.

“I want to tell PM Modi and Amit Shah that you cannot remove the INDIA coalition government from Jharkhand,” Mr. Kharge said.

In a speech on Monday, Mr. Modi had said that Mr. Kharge’s party and their allies have ruined every State they took power in. Mr. Modi had added that the Congress president also accepted that the Congress gave false guarantees, while quipping that he was unsure whether Mr. Kharge’s admission was made “knowingly or unknowingly”.

Reacting to these claims, Mr. Kharge said, “Modiji is lying. I did not talk about any bankruptcy in Karnataka. And all the promises and guarantees made will be fulfilled.”

Listing out the promises delivered by the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Mr. Kharge said that ₹52,000 crores were allocated as aid for the poor. Of these, ₹24,170 crore have been spent. He added that an additional ₹9,657 crore was allocated in the budget for the Griha Jyoti Yojana, out of which ₹5,164 crore has been spent.

He also claimed that under the Grihalakshmi Yojana, the Congress is providing ₹2,000 per month to the woman head of the household; the budget for this was ₹28,608 crore, of which ₹13,451 crore had been spent.

Mr. Kharge asserted that the Congress party never lies and always delivers on what they promise during elections.

Later, while addressing another rally in Ranchi’s Kanke, Mr. Kharge charged the BJP with aiming to snatch the rights of the tribals and hand over their water, forest, and land to the capitalists.

Responding to the PM, Mr. Kharge said, “Yesterday, Narendra Modi was holding a rally in Jharkhand. He made many promises at the time but all of them as false as those that came before. He had promised to create two crore jobs every year, he had promised to deposit ₹15 lakh in everyone’s account, he had promised to bring back black money from foreign bank accounts, he had promised to double the income of farmers. None of this was done since it was all a lie.”