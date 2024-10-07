GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will implement NRC in Jharkhand if voted to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Hemant Soren government of sheltering infiltrators and protecting them by giving Aadhaar cards

Published - October 07, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge of the Jharkhand election. File

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge of the Jharkhand election. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) in-charge of the Jharkhand election, on Monday (October 7, 2024) said that the party would prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State if voted to power.

Nadda accuses Soren government of giving Aadhaar cards to Rohingya

Mr. Chouhan said once the NRC is implemented, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be identified and removed. He accused the Hemant Soren government of sheltering infiltrators and protecting them by giving Aadhaar cards.

The Minister said the Jharkhand election is not about forming a new government or removing Hemant Soren from the post of the Chief Minister, but is to “protect roti, beti and maati (bread, daughter and soil)“ of Jharkhand. He blamed Bangladeshi infiltration for demographic changes in the Santhal Pargana and decline in the population of tribals from 44% to 28%.

JMM, RJD, Congress aid infiltration; BJP will throw Bangladeshis, Rohingya out: Amit Shah

“The population of Hindus has been badly affected in Jharkhand due to infiltration. Those who are born on Indian soil are our brothers and sisters. However, for vote bank politics, the Hemant Soren government is allowing the infiltrators to settle here and giving them protection. Their names are being enrolled in the voter list,” Mr. Chouhan said in Ranchi.

Mr. Chouhan said infiltrators are “grabbing” Indian land and marrying tribal girls and buying property in their names. He also accused them of taking away the jobs of the local people.

Also read | Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’ are a major concern for Jharkhand, says Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP has raked up Bangladeshi infiltration while campaigning for the Assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue at a rally in Hazaribag and slammed the Soren government. The issue gathered momentum ever since the Jharkhand High Court last month ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee to identify infiltrators in the State.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / Assembly Elections / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.