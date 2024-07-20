GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will bring out 'White Paper' on demography in Jharkhand to protect tribal lands, rights: Amit Shah

Amit Shah alleged that Jharkhand's tribal CM was instrumental behind "Love Jihad" and "Land-Jihad" in the State due to his "vote bank and appeasement policy", causing demographic changes.

Published - July 20, 2024 04:35 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 20 claimed that rampant infiltration has led to the shrinking of the tribal population in Jharkhand and said that if the BJP forms the government in the State, it will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect their lands and rights.

The BJP is confident of forming a government in Jharkhand as the lotus has already bloomed in 52 of 81 Assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Shah said while addressing party workers at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi during the saffron party's extended executive committee meeting.

"After forming a government in Jharkhand, we will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal people, their lands, reservation and rights," Mr. Shah said.

Without naming Hemant Soren, he alleged that Jharkhand's tribal CM was instrumental behind "Love Jihad" and "Land-Jihad" in the State due to his "vote bank and appeasement policy", causing demographic changes.

He alleged that infiltrators were entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal women, obtaining certificates and buying land. He also attacked INDIA bloc and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for "showing arrogance" despite losing the Lok Sabha polls as "they are unable to accept defeat".

"INDIA bloc and Congress leaders are showing arrogance for indulging in scams worth ₹12 lakh crore, appeasement, dynastic politics and playing with national security," he alleged.

"The BJP got more seats in this Lok Sabha election than Congress's combined numbers in 2014, 2019, 2024 polls," he said, adding that the JMM-led alliance was one of the most corrupt governments in the country and it was time to show it the exit door.

BJP leaders including Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Laxmikant Bajpai and Arjun Munda were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.