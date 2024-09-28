GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP to contest Jharkhand polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U): Himanta Biswa Sarma

The seat-sharing agreement with the allies has been done on 99% of the seats, says BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - September 28, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greets Odisha Governor Raghubar Das during their meeting, at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also seen.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greets Odisha Governor Raghubar Das during their meeting, at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand in alliance with NDA partners AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Mr. Sarma, who is the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, said that the seat-sharing agreement with the allies is in the final stage.

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly election will be held on time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

"The BJP will contest the Jharkhand elections in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). The seat-sharing agreement with the allies has been done on 99 per cent of the seats. Discussions are underway for the remaining one or two seats and it will be finalised soon," he said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi.

Mr. Sarma said that a formal announcement in this regard will be made after 'Pitri Paksha', which ends on October 2.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly in Jharkhand are due later this year.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:57 pm IST

