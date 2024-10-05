BJP promises five lakh jobs, ₹2,100 monthly assistance to women in initial Jharkhand manifesto

The BJP on Saturday (October 5, 2024) released five key points of its manifesto for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, promising financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths and housing for all if the party came to power.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi released the ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) here in the presence of Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assembly polls are due in the eastern State later this year.

The saffron party will release another 25 key points of its manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and finally a 150-point document, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Elaborating on the ‘Panch Pran’, Mr. Marandi said households in the State will be able to purchase LPG gas cylinders at ₹500. Besides, two cylinders would be provided free of cost in a year.

“Apart from this, 2,87,500 vacant posts in government departments will be filled. The appointment process will start after the very first cabinet meeting, and by November 2025, 1.5 lakh posts will be filled,” Mr. Marandi said.

The party, if it comes to power, would also provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 to graduate and post graduate students for up to two years, so that they could prepare for competitive examinations, he said.

Marandi said the BJP would launch the ‘Gogo-Didi’ scheme as part of its mission to empower women, and under the programme, women will get assistance of ₹2,100 per month.

“Housing for all also features among the commitments in the party manifesto,” he added.

