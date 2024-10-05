GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP promises five lakh jobs, ₹2,100 monthly assistance to women in initial Jharkhand manifesto

The saffron party will release another 25 key points of its manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and finally a 150-point document

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Babulal Marandi. File.

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Babulal Marandi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday (October 5, 2024) released five key points of its manifesto for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, promising financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths and housing for all if the party came to power.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi released the ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) here in the presence of Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly election: Popularity of Soren’s cash transfer scheme a tough challenge for BJP

Assembly polls are due in the eastern State later this year.

The saffron party will release another 25 key points of its manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and finally a 150-point document, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Elaborating on the ‘Panch Pran’, Mr. Marandi said households in the State will be able to purchase LPG gas cylinders at ₹500. Besides, two cylinders would be provided free of cost in a year.

“Apart from this, 2,87,500 vacant posts in government departments will be filled. The appointment process will start after the very first cabinet meeting, and by November 2025, 1.5 lakh posts will be filled,” Mr. Marandi said.

The party, if it comes to power, would also provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 to graduate and post graduate students for up to two years, so that they could prepare for competitive examinations, he said.

Marandi said the BJP would launch the ‘Gogo-Didi’ scheme as part of its mission to empower women, and under the programme, women will get assistance of ₹2,100 per month.

“Housing for all also features among the commitments in the party manifesto,” he added.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Bharatiya Janata Party / Assembly Elections / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.