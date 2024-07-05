Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi takes oath as new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi took oath as the 15th Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on July 5. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Justice Sarangi at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato attended the swearing-in ceremony, besides several judges and senior government officials.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

The post of the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the superannuation of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra on December 28, 2023.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on July 3 issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Sarangi as the Chief Justice of the High Court.