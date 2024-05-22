ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu outbreak in Ranchi poultry farm, 920 birds culled: Official

Updated - May 22, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 03:23 pm IST - Ranchi

As many as 920 birds, including 770 ducks, were culled and 4,300 eggs destroyed

PTI

File picture of a banner being put up in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to notify the public that a government poultry farm buried dead chickens due to bird flu | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday sounded an alert after bird flu cases were reported in a poultry farm in state capital Ranchi, an official said.

As many as 920 birds, including 770 ducks, were culled at the Ram Krishna Ashram-run poultry farm – Divyayan Krishi Vigyan Kendra – in Morabadi, the official told PTI.

A total of 4,300 eggs were also destroyed, he said.

The presence of H5N1, a type of avian influenza A virus, was confirmed in the samples sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the official added.

