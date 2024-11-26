Ahead of oath-taking ceremony, Hemant Soren’s plea for exemption from court appearances rejected

Two days before the oath-taking ceremony for Jharkhand’s newly elected government, caretaker Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) received a major setback when the MP/MLA Court in Ranchi rejected his plea to be exempted from personally appearing in court to answer charges that he repeatedly ignored summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The central agency had accused him of contempt in a petition filed before the chief judicial magistrate court on February 19, saying that Mr. Soren had failed to appear in eight out of ten summonses issued in connection with an alleged land scam, related to the illegal occupation of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi.

After the case was transferred to the MP/MLA Special Court, Mr. Soren filed a petition on July 5, requesting the court to exempt him from personal appearances during the hearing of the complaint.

Having heard Mr. Soren’s petition and the arguments of both sides, MP-MLA Special Court Judge Sarthak Sharma had reserved his order on November 11. On Tuesday (November 26, 2024), the court rejected Mr. Soren’s petition and directed hm to appear in court at the next hearing on December 4.

Ignored summonses

ED had sent its first summons to Mr. Soren to appear for questioning on August 14, 2023. Consecutive notices were sent six more times in 2023 – on August 19, September 1, September 17, September 26, December 11, and December 29 – and then thrice in 2024, on January 13, 22, and 27. On the tenth summons, he was interrogated, leading to his arrest on January 31 after resigning as CM. On June 28, however, the Jharkhand High Court had granted him bail in the case, stating that he was not specifically or indirectly involved in the acquisition of land.

The ED, however, had already filed a complaint about the disregarded summonses, terming it punishable under Section 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code.

Oath-taking guests

Tuesday’s (November 26, 2024) ruling, mandating Mr. Soren’s personal appearance in court, comes while he and his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, are in Delhi to invite the top leaders of the INDIA bloc – including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal – to his oath-taking ceremony on November 28. The alliance, led in Jharkhand by Mr. Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), won 56 of 81 Assembly seats in the recent election and is set to form the government in the State.

Informed sources said that Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend the event at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground, along with at least one top Congress leader.

Mr. Soren and his wife also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). On Monday (November 27, 2024), JMM central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would also be invited to the event. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance only won 24 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election, while one remaining seat was snagged by the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha.