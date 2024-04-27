ADVERTISEMENT

15 children injured as school bus overturns in Ranchi's Mandar

April 27, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Ranchi

The parent of a child alleged that the driver of the speeding bus was talking on the phone when the accident happened.

PTI

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday, April 27, 2024 morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard overturned at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

"About 15 children were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital," officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul Kumar told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, the conditions of all the children are fine, the officer said.

The parent of a child alleged that the bus was speeding and the driver was talking on the phone when the accident happened.

"The bus was 45 minutes late today. To make up for that time, the driver was speeding and also talking on the phone with someone," she claimed.

The bus driver went on the run following the accident, police said, adding that a search was on for him.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, besides verifying the allegations of the parents, they said.

