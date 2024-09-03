12 people die during physical tests for post of constables in Jharkhand

Twelve candidates have died while undertaking the physical test for the Jharkhand Excise Constable recruitment exam that started on August 22. Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta on Monday (September 2, 2024) said that unnatural death cases have been registered and investigations are on.

The physical tests are underway for candidates at seven centres across the State that include Smarty City area (Dhurwa, Ranchi), Jharkhand Jaguar Camp (Ratu, Ranchi), Police Line (Giridih), JAPTC (Padma, Hazaribagh), Chiyanki Airport (Palamu), CTC Swaspur (Musabani, East Singhbhum), and JAP-9 campus (Sahibganj).

The maximum number of deaths have taken place in Palamu where five candidates died followed by two each in Hazaribagh and Giridih, along with one aspirant each in Musabani, Ranchi Jaguar camp and Sahibganj centres.

“So far, 12 candidates have died in the physical tests at different centres. Yesterday, even the Chief Minister asked me to find out the reason why such things are happening. Police have lodged UD (unnatural death) cases and are waiting for the post-mortem report. We are trying to find out whether the deaths have taken place due to some disease, mismanagement at the centres or consumption of something,” Mr. Gupta told the media in Ranchi.

Complaints were also made by several candidates that they were forced to run in the scorching heat due to which over 500 candidates even fainted during the test at different centres. Many aspirants also raised their voices over complaints of mismanagement and no proper facilities at the centres.

However, Mr. Gupta defended the complaints saying that proper management is there at the centres and all possible facilities are being provided to the candidates.

“There is very a good management at all the centres. There is a facility of water, toilets, ORS, doctor, ambulance, nurses and medicines. We are ensuring that running starts before 6 a.m. and ends before 10 a.m. These are our children and we don’t want them to face any problems. Complete transparency is being maintained and videography is being done for the entire test. However, it is really sad that such an incident has taken place,” Mr. Gupta said.

Recruitment for 583 posts of excise constables is going on. The last appointments were made in the Excise department back in 2016 for posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Sub-Inspector (SI). At present, a total of 622 posts of excise constable have been created in the State, out of which 589 posts are vacant.

Earlier while sharing the details IG (Operations) Amol V. Homkar said that a total of 1,27,772 candidates appeared for the physical tests till August 30, out of which 78,023 have cleared the tests. The total successful male candidates are 56,441 and female candidates are 21,582. Their physical tests will end on September 3.

Politics has also intensified over the deaths of candidates as Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri has raised doubts over the timing of the recruitment and termed it a ‘massacre’ by the Hemant Soren-led government.

“This recruitment is a massacre in the name of giving jobs to the youth. Also, it is maligning their character by alleging that they died due to consumption of drugs. This is the first such recruitment in the country where youths are dying. We have heard that people die in stampedes but over here everything is in the hands of the government. These deaths are raising many questions,” Mr. Bauri said while talking to the press in Palamu.

Mr. Bauri asserted that the timing is not appropriate and everything is being done in haste for vote-bank politics. He also demanded compensation and a government job to one family member of the deceased.

