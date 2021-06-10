Jharkhand tops in vaccine wastage; Kerala, West Bengal report negative wastage

New Delhi:

10 June 2021 14:32 IST

Chhattisgarh reported 15.79% vaccine wastage while Madhya Pradesh reported 7.35%.

Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in May, saving 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh doses respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of 33.95%, according to government data.

While Kerala reported 6.37% vaccine wastage, West Bengal recorded 5.48%.

Chhattisgarh reported 15.79% vaccine wastage while Madhya Pradesh reported 7.35%.

Advertising

Advertising

States such as Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported 7.08%, 3.95%, 3.91%, 3.78% and 3.63% and 3.59% respectively.

The data showed that a total of 790.6 lakh vaccines were supplied to States and UTs in May out of which total vaccinations were 610.6 lakh while 658.6 lakh shots were utilised and the closing balance was 212.7 lakh.

The vaccination in May was less as compared to April in which a total of 898.7 lakh vaccinations were done, 902.2 lakh vaccines were utilised and the closing balance was 80.8 lakh.

India’s first dose coverage of the 45-plus population till June 7 was pegged at 38% with Tripura’s coverage being 92%, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh 65% each, Gujarat 53%, Kerala 51% and Delhi 49%.

Tamil Nadu’s first dose coverage of the 45-plus population is at a low of 19%, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh at 24% each and Bihar at 25%.