Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren resigns from party

March 19, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

In a blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sita Soren, who is party MLA from the Jama Assembly seat from Dumka, tendered her resignation from the party on March 19, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family.

She is also sister-in-law of former chief minister Hemant Soren who is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Ms. Soren has sent her resignation letter to party chief Shibu Soren.

In the letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Ms. Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

Ms. Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Ms. Sita voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.

"I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," she said.

When approached for comment, party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyya acknowledged hearing about the resignation but said the official letter was yet to reach him.

(With PTI inputs)

