Jharkhand man shot dead, two injured as unidentified gunmen open fire in Imphal

Published - May 19, 2024 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

Shree Ram Hansda, the deceased, was from Jharkhand and was working in Manipur as a labourer

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man from Jharkhand was killed and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Manipur’s Imphal on May 18, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Shree Ram Hansda, a resident of Godda district in Jharkhand. He was working in Manipur as a labourer. The identity of the other two injured persons was not immediately known, but the police said that they were also from Jharkhand.

The police official said that investigations were on and efforts were on to identify the accused.

Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

Ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei people erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023. At least 221 people have been killed and more than 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence. Following the violence, more than 4,500 weapons were looted from police armouries and a large number of weapons are still in possession of civilians.

