‘Jharkhand learnt from Assam’, says CM Himanta Sarma on internet suspension during recruitment exam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (September 21, 2024) asserted that the Jharkhand government has “learnt” from the northeastern state the idea of suspending internet services during recruitment examinations.

The suspension of mobile internet services began at 8 am and will continue till 1.30 p.m. on Saturday (September 21, 2024), and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday (September 21, 2024), in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official notification said.

“The Congress has been criticising me for suspending internet during conduct of examinations. But their government in Jharkhand is doing the same,” Mr. Sarma told reporters at Bezera in Kamrup district.

“They have learnt from us. And it means that Assam is showing the path to the country now,” the BJP leader, who is the party’s co-in charge for Jharkhand, said.

The BJP, which is in opposition in the eastern state, however, termed the order as another “decree” to hide the “failed” system of the Jharkhand government.

The Assam government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours from 10 a.m. on September 15 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.

Mobile internet services were also suspended for four hours in nearly all the Assam districts on two days in August 2022 when written examinations for Grade III and Grade IV posts were conducted for the first time.