Jharkhand illegal mining scam case: CBI conducts searches several locations across 3 States

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 11 locations in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj and Ranchi, one in Patna, Bihar and one in Kolkata, West Bengal, in connection with the Jharkhand Nimbu Pahad illegal stone mining case, according to an official.

The agency recovered ₹50 lakh cash, one kilogram gold and one kilogram of silver. The mined stones were also being smuggled abroad, according to the official.

Property documents worth crores were also found during the searches, officials said.

The agency had registered the case on November 23, 2023 on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

