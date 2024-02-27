ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Govt tables ₹1.28 lakh cr budget for FY’25 in Assembly

February 27, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Ranchi

“I lay on the table of the House a budget of ₹1,28,900 crore for the financial year 2024-25,” Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in Jharkhand Assembly

PTI

BJP MLAs stage a protest demanding a CBI probe into Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exam paper leak, during the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi on February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Government on February 27 tabled a ₹1.28 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY’25 were up by over 10% from the previous annual financial statement.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of ₹1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

“I lay on the table of the House a budget of ₹1,28,900 crore for the financial year 2024-25,” Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first Budget of the newly formed Champai Soren Government.

The Budget will meet the aspirations of every section of the society, including poor people, farmers, tribals and women, and will bolster the overall development of the State, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US