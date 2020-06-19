Jharkhand bans tobacco use in public places

BHUBANESWAR

19 June 2020 03:07 IST

Spitting in public will be punishable

The Jharkhand government has imposed a ban on consumption of tobacco products in public places and made public spitting an offence under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The government has, however, not prohibited the sale of tobacco products in the State.

“Consumption of tobacco poses a serious threat to public health. Public spitting is said to be the prime reason behind spread of infections. Due to indiscriminate spitting, the possibility of spread of diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis and tuberculosis goes up,” said the Jharkhand government issuing an order.

“In light of the Union Home Ministry order and the ever-increasing COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand, public spitting and consumption of tobacco products like cigarette, beedi, hookah and pan masala in public places are completely banned under Section 2 of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” says an order issued by State government.

Any violation of the order will attract punishment under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

The State government has directed the authorities to constitute enforcement squads under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA-2003).

According to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, all superintendents of police have been instructed to ensure that the order is strictly enforced.