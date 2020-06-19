Jharkhand bans tobacco use in public places

The Jharkhand government has imposed a ban on consumption of tobacco products in public places and made public spitting an offence under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
The government has, however, not prohibited the sale of tobacco products in the State.
“Consumption of tobacco poses a serious threat to public health. Public spitting is said to be the prime reason behind spread of infections. Due to indiscriminate spitting, the possibility of spread of diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis and tuberculosis goes up,” said the Jharkhand government issuing an order.
“In light of the Union Home Ministry order and the ever-increasing COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand, public spitting and consumption of tobacco products like cigarette, beedi, hookah and pan masala in public places are completely banned under Section 2 of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” says an order issued by State government.
Any violation of the order will attract punishment under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC.
The State government has directed the authorities to constitute enforcement squads under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA-2003).
According to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, all superintendents of police have been instructed to ensure that the order is strictly enforced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath