Jhakhand BJP MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joins Congress

Praising Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra, he expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will win all the 14 seats in the Jharkhand Lok Sabha elections

March 20, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA from Mandu seat Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on March 20, 2024.

BJP MLA from Mandu seat Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: YouTube/@INC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 20 suffered a major setback in Jharkhand as BJP MLA from Mandu seat Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joined the Indian National Congress (INC) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the presence of senior Congress leaders, Mr. Patel said that BJP’s ideologies didn’t align with his father Tek Lal Mahto’s.

Praising Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra, he expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will win all the 14 seats in the Jharkhand Lok Sabha elections. He added that he didn’t join the party under any pressure but for the better future of Jharkhand, to complete his father’s dreams and to strengthen the INDIA alliance in the country.

In 2019, Jai Prakash Patel had switched sides from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to fight the election on BJP ticket, just before the election.

